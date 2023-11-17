NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Harvest is finishing up in a lot of North Dakota counties, and experts say it’s been a great year. So, how do the crops look? In today’s Eye on Ag and Energy, we look into this year’s yields.

“Across the board, our yield prediction is pretty close, and it has been a record-setting year, really close to it for most of our producers this last year. So, it’s been a very exciting year,” said Tyler Kralicek, Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources at the NDSU Extension in Burleigh County.

Kralicek says many producers had their last day of combining already, especially with these warmer conditions. Small grains, corn, and sunflowers are all seeing great yields, overall.

And almost everything is off the fields and sent away. The corn just needs to be bagged and dried before winter weather comes in full force.

He also says if grain prices can be favorable for producers, that’ll make a lot of difference as well.

We just have to keep those fuel prices going down a little bit too.