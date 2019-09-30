Threat made against Washburn Public School

19-year-old Bailey Bauer was arrested by the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terrorizing after he threatened to “shoot up” Washburn Public School.

The threat was sent out on Sept. 28 on social media and concerned “committing a violent act on Monday at school,” according to Superintendent of Washburn Public School Brad Rinas.

Rinas said he was made aware of the threat by the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, and that the individual who made the threat is not a student of Washburn Public School.

Rinas sent out an email concerning the threat:

“Parents, Students, Staff:

I regret having to send this out, but this afternoon I was informed by the McLean County Sheriff’s Office that a threat against the school was posted on social media. In general the threat referred to committing a violent act on Monday at school. The individual responsible is not a student at Washburn School. He has been apprehended by the Sheriff’s office and is currently in custody. It does not appear at this time the individual intended to carry it out.

Our practice is always to respond to any threat as genuine and to plan accordingly, even if we believe the threat has been eliminated or isn’t real. School will be held on Monday as scheduled. As standard precautions, there will be an increased law enforcement presence at the school. All school entrances will remain locked during the day, and we will have a closed noon hour.

Unfortunately this is the world we live in. It seems there are threats made every day against school, churches, government agencies, businesses, etc. I would ask for your support as we work through our procedures and move forward. We will also use this as an opportunity to review our response process and make necessary changes. I want to thank McLean County Sheriff’s Office for responding quickly. I believe the situation has been addressed and the school will be a safe place tomorrow. As parents you always have the choice to whether to send your children to school.”

Rinas said that they proceeded with a normal day today, except for an increase in law enforcement, no recess and a closed noon hour.

Bauer’s bond is set at $10,000 cash with no contact with Washburn School through social media, and he cannot be within 100 feet of the school.