Three Affiliated Tribes Reclaim Their Land

BISMARCK – After years of struggles and hard work, the Three Affiliated Tribes officially reclaimed several thousand acres of land.

This morning, representatives from tribal and federal governments signed the paperwork transferring 93-hundred acres, near Mandaree.

The land was originally set aside under the 1851 Fort Laramie Treaty.

The reclaimed land cannot be sold, or transferred to non-Native Americans.

Chairman of the Three Affilated Tribes says the land will go towards continued energy development.

“We were anxious to see them complete that, because we have well that are waiting to be drilled and midstream that’s waiting to be developed, things of that nature, now that it’s done, it opens the door for companies to joint venture with ourselves and others to go on in as well as the surrounding state and federal lands to get those developed too.” Said MHA Chairman Mark Fox.

He adds this has been a project in the works — for the better part of the last 10 years.