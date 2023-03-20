Three Bismarck schools will have new principals starting this fall.

Sharon Espeland

Sharon Espeland has been named principal of Wachter Middle School. She will be replacing current principal Lee Ziegler, who will be retiring at the end of this school year.

Espeland is a graduate of Concordia College in Moorhead, MN, with a degree in Social Studies education. She holds a master’s degree from Minnesota State, Moorhead, in Counseling and Student Development and an administrative credential from the University of Mary. She began her career teaching and coaching 7-12 grade students in Brooklyn Center, MN. Currently, she is an assistant principal at Century High School in Bismarck, where she previously taught and coached. Espeland is pursuing her Doctorate in Educational Leadership through the University of St. Thomas.

Christopher Narum

Christopher Narum has been named an elementary principal. His future building assignment is yet to be determined.

Narum has over twelve years of experience with the district in multiple roles, including instructional aide, counselor, and assistant principal. He previously worked at Miller, Grimsrud, Roosevelt, Centennial, and Liberty schools. He currently serves as the assistant principal of Northridge Elementary School.

Jessica Nichols

Jessica Nichols has been named an elementary principal. Her future building assignment is yet to be determined.

Nichols holds a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Dickinson State University, and a master’s in Education Leadership from the University of Mary. She began her teaching career with Bismarck Public Schools 16 years ago at Moses Elementary. During this time Nichols has been an instructional aide, elementary teacher, middle school teacher, volleyball head coach, and assistant principal. Nichols is currently in her seventh year as an assistant principal at Simle Middle School.

Building assignments for Narum and Nichols are expected to be announced in the near future.