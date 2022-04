Today: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Scattered late afternoon showers are possible with even a chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Westerly winds will increase to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 25-35 MPH. The windiest conditions will be in northern ND.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds with lows in the lower to mid-20s. NW winds will decrease to 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and light NW wind to 5-10 MPH.