Today: A line of rain and snow will move through much of northern ND. A little light rain could make its way to the Bismarck/Mandan area but the accumulation will be light. Highs will return to the 30s and 40s with southerly winds to 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows mostly in the 20s and a light southerly wind.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s. South winds increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.