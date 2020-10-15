Thursday’s Forecast: Chilly and windy again

Today: Mostly sunny with a few clouds increasing in western and south-central ND. Chilly highs in the 40s with increased wind from the NW to 15-20 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 20s. NW winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Friday: Increasing clouds with highs in the 40s. Westerly winds 10-15 mph. A chance for a wintry mix in far western ND by the afternoon. Increasing rain and snow chances through Friday night will bring a light snow accumulation. Right now, the chances are higher for that accumulation in northern ND.

