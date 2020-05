Today: A few lingering clouds and isolated showers in northern ND. Morning lows in the 30s and 40s will warm to the 50s and 60s. Afternoon sunshine with breezy conditions. NW wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 30s and 40s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

Friday: Increasing chances for rain in SW ND. Highs return to the 60s to around 70°. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.