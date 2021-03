Today: Morning fog in southern ND will lift as the wind increases by late morning. SE winds 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH. Highs return to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tonight: Clear conditions with lows in the 20s. Southerly wind 10-15 mph.

Friday: Sunny skies as highs return to the 50s and 60s. The strongest wind will be in eastern ND and include the Bismarck area. Southerly wind 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-35 MPH.