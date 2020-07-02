Thursday’s forecast: Increasing clouds & chances for storms

Today: Mostly sunny with highs returning to the 80s and 90s. A cold front will spur strong to severe storms late afternoon through mid-evening. South winds will increase for south-central and eastern ND to 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph. The winds will become northwesterly behind the cold front.

Tonight: Showers and storms move east as lows fall back to the 50s and 60s with decreasing clouds and much lighter wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny with chances for showers and storms by late afternoon through the overnight. Some storms may become strong to severe. Highs will return to the 80s with a breezy southeasterly wind.