Today: Increasing clouds with a warm SE wind. Highs will warm to the 50s. SE winds 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy as lows fall to the 20s and 30s. A very small chance for rain. Southeasterly wind 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. Cooler highs in the 40s to lower 50s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

For the latest on the burn bans and restrictions as well as your current weather conditions, click here: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/