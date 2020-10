Today: Increasing clouds with an overcast sky likely by late afternoon. Colder daytime highs will only warm to the upper 40s to lower 50s. The NW wind will stay much lighter at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a light northerly wind becoming southerly. Lows will fall back to the 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A 20% chance for rain with slightly warmer highs in the 50s and 60s. South winds stay light at 5-10 mph.