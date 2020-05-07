Thursday’s Forecast: Partly sunny and slightly cooler

Today: Mostly cloudy for many as a larger low-pressure system brings rain to the far southwest around Bowman. Highs will return mostly to the 50s with a NE wind around 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and cold. Lows will drop to the 20s with NE wind 10-15 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s. Wind stays light and variable. A slight chance for showers in the west around Dickinson and Williston.

Saturday: Widespread rain and snow chances. Some areas could see around an inch of wet snow on the grassy areas. Highs will stay cold and mostly in the 40s.