Thursday’s Forecast: Partly sunny with less wind

Today: Partly sunny with the best chance for sunshine in the west. Highs return to the 70s and 80s with SE wind 15-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and the southerly wind to 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s and a light southerly wind.

Memorial Day Weekend: A slow-moving low-pressure system will bring rain and storm chances to both Saturday and Sunday with cooler highs in the 60s and 70s.

Memorial Day: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and a light northwesterly wind.