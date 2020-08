Today: Patchy morning fog will lift and make way for sunshine with highs in the 80s to around 90°. The southeasterly wind will stay around 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance for thunderstorms in the west. Lows in the 60s.

Friday: Chances for storms with a risk for strong to severe storms. Ping pong ball size hail and gusts to around 60 mph are possible. Highs will be hot and in the 80s and 90s. The south winds will get slightly breezy at 10-20 mph.