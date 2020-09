Today: Sunny, dry and warmer as highs heat mostly to the 70s. The southerly wind will stay around 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear as lows fall to the upper 30s to upper 40s. The southerly wind stays light.

Friday: Scattered and isolated showers in southern ND with highs in the 60s and 70s. The south winds will stay around 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.