Today: Increasing clouds as temperatures warm to the 70s and 80s. Southerly winds will increase to 15-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

Tonight: A cold front will bring overnight light rain. Lows will fall mostly to the 50s. Northwesterly winds 10-15 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s and westerly winds 15-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.