Today: A light haze but we’ll still have a great opportunity for sunshine. Highs will return to the 60s to around 70 degrees. Light easterly winds around 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. East winds 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with increasing smoke in the upper atmosphere. Highs will return to the 70s mostly with breezy southeasterly wind.