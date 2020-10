Today: A mostly sunny start with increasing clouds and wind. The southerly wind will increase to 15-20 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph. Highs will return to the 70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the 40s and 60s. Wind will shift to become NW and stay around 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s. NW winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.