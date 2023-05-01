MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — It’s called “the world’s oldest rodeo,” and tickets to the 144th Mandan Rodeo are now for sale.

The 2023 rodeo will be held July 2-4 at the new Dale Pahlke Arena in Mandan, a state-of-the-art facility that is the new permanent home of the Mandan Rodeo.

This year’s line-up features world-class PRCA and WRPA rodeo athletes competing for top honors in a variety of events.

Fans can also look forward to a lineup of live music with country singer Chancey Williams headlining a concert on the dirt Friday, June 30.

Local food trucks and other attractions are also planned for the rodeo.

Founded in 1879, the Mandan Rodeo has a long history of attracting rodeo enthusiasts from around the world. It became famous as part of the “big loop” that included the Cheyenne Frontier Days and the Calgary Stampede, allowing cowboys to go from rodeo to rodeo winning money in what’s referred to as “Cowboy Christmas” around the Fourth of July. In 2018, the Mandan Rodeo was named the WPRA Ground of the Year and Medium Sized Rodeo of the Year.

Tickets for the 144th Mandan Rodeo presented by Dakota Community Bank and Trust can be purchased online at mandanrodeo.com, over the phone by calling (701) 877-4386, or in person at the Mandan Rodeo ticket office at 201 W Front Ave. Bismarck, ND 58504.