Tigirlily tops U.S. iTunes charts

News

A music duo, originally from Hazen, made their way to the number one spot on iTunes Wednesday.

Many North Dakotans are familiar with the sister-group, Tigirlily.
Their new song, “Somebody Does” currently sits at number one in the U.S. for all genres
This is alongside artists like Olivia Rodrigo, and even Cardi B.
The sisters tell us it’s been a whirlwind.

“Everyone’s probably gong to the iTunes chart is probably like who the heck’s Tigirlily.
To look back on and be like…we all did this together. we built this from the ground up. We’ve been releasing music for eight years. It took eight years of touring North Dakota for a couple years and moving to Nashville. Everything had to line up perfectly for this to work out how it did,” said Tigirlily.

While they can’t say when they will be dropping an album just yet, they did say new music is coming.

