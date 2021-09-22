Time for Fall Cleaning, It’s Free Landfill Week!

This week is Fall cleanup and Free Fall Landfill Week. Now through this Saturday, Bismarck and Mandan residents will be able to dispose of debris for free.

Residents of Mandan and Bismarck can show proof of city address to get rid of extra trash before winter.

Bismarck residents can put out items on the curb to be picked-up on regularly scheduled trash days.

Mandan Public Works Director Mitch Bitz says “The benefits of the city is it entices people to clean up their yards before winter before we get trash and litter buried in snow”.

Although Bismarck residents do have the option of curbside, the City of Mandan will not be collecting curbside debris. Mandan resident Zachary Corison, is a good Samaritan and helps those who can’t make it to the dump.

“I’ll be the person that comes to your house. It’s an at will donation, you pay what you can. If you can’t pay that’s fine too. I’ll pick it up, take it to the dump, and be on my way,” says Corison

He’s been doing this for about 5 years and the donations he receives pays for gas and maybe lunch but, Zachary just wants to be helpful.

“Landfill Week is about one week but I do this year round. As long as it’s not pouring snow or rain”

If you or someone you know needs Zachary’s services, click here to contact him.

The city of Mandan usually does a spring curbside collection but Bitz says collection is too expensive. Free landfill week is an alternative.

“It comes at a high cost of several thousand dollars for us to actually go out and do a collection. So as an alternative we offer free landfill for city residents,” says Bitz.

If you have any other questions about dumping click here.