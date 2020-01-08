Time Running Out To Apply For Transportation Feed Program

BISMARCK — The wet weather has also resulted in a shortage of quality or available feed for animals this year, but help is available from the state Agriculture Department.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring’s Office said time is running out for farmers and ranchers to take advantage of the Emergency Feed Transportation Program.

Funding is available to cover feed transportation costs to those who either lost their feed due to the wet conditions or were unable to access additional feed.

To qualify, producers must meet several requirements:

Must have verifiable feed losses which required the producer to purchase supplemental feed or haul breeding livestock to a feedlot. Examples include: Producer was unable to cut corn at the appropriate time to make silage. Producer had hay that was flooded. Producer lost access to hay or other feed.

Must own at least 25 animal unit equivalents of dairy cattle, beef cattle, bison, sheep or goats. A description of animal unit equivalents may be found directly on the application.

Feed must be used for the purposes of the producer’s own livestock operation. The following will be considered feed: hay or any other forage (excluding silage), wheat midds, beet pulp, canola meal, sunflower meal, soybean hulls. Straw used for feed is also eligible. Other feeds and supplements will be considered on a case by case basis

Transportation costs must have been incurred between Sept. 30, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020.

Must have costs related to the transportation of feed outside of an applicant’s normal livestock operation.

KX News talked with the department and they told us many farmers in some cases didn’t even have 60 days worth of feed on hand, resulting in drastic measures.

“We’re gonna have some livestock producers that are gonna end up having a dispersion sale. They’ll disperse their herd, some have already made arrangements to take them to feedlots someplace else. Some have talked about maybe taking the rest of their herd to some other state to be fed,” said Goehring.

He added the program could also help those who’ve decided to transport their animals to another state to feed.

Those interested must have their applications submitted or postmarked by Feb. 10.

Click Here For More Information