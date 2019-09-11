Time Running Out To Get Your Real ID

Bismarck – The Transportation Security Administration wants you to know that time is running out to get your Real-ID.

Travelers have until October 1st of next year to get one, or they will have to show a second form of ID to board a plane.

The real-id’s have this gold star in the upper right hand corner.

Those who want to get one must provide three different types of identification.

They include some type of other ID, like a birth certificate and you must also provide proof of your social security number and current address.

The T-S-A tells KX News they’re happy with what they’re seen from North Dakota so far.

“The state has been very proactive in terms of making it available for residents to come into the drivers licence office, be able to make an appointment, their going to have a Real-ID day on a Saturday for those who find it hard to come in on a weekday, and all of those proactive efforts are making a difference,” said Lorie Dankers a TSA Spokeswoman.

That Real-ID day is planned for Saturday, October 12th.

Out of over the 633,000 current North Dakota ID’s…only 83,000 have a real ID.