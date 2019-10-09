Tips on getting those last-minute supplies

With the earlier-than-normal winter storm approaching, you may not have everything you need yet.

Many people were already out this morning getting last minute supplies: shovels, gloves, ice melt.

KX News spoke with the owner of a hardware store and she said when preparing for a storm, you only need a few things.

“If you know a snowstorm is coming today, as long as you have an old fashioned shovel, it’ll work,” said Jennifer Slind.

If you have snow removal equipment, make sure it’s running before you need it. Don’t wait until it’s time to use it.

Also, make sure you have a can of gasoline to run it. Ice melt is good if we get early, wet snow and then it freezes.

She also told us that the winter tool people forget about most is an ice-scraper.

