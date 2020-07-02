To stay or go: What are your holiday travel plans?

For some people, the Fourth of July means traveling, and if you’re planning to get out of town– you aren’t alone.

While COVID-19 cases are still a concern in many parts of the U.S., AAA estimates more than 500 million people will travel by car this holiday weekend. But, that is down by 15 percent from last year.

We asked folks in Minot what they’re doing for the holiday.

“Well we are planning on going to Towner to the street dance and then we will go to the parade,” Kathy Hall.

“Working pretty much and probably just a family cookout after work,” Stephanie Quast.

“I think me and my friends are going to head out to Lake Sakakawea or Metigoshe and just do stuff around the lake,” Joey Pallotta.

If you are planning to hit the road, the average price of gas here in the state is $2.10.

