Tobacco Compliance Checks conducted on businesses by MPD

News

Tobacco Compliance Checks, required by Minot Code of Ordinances, was conducted on area merchants licensed to sell tobacco by the Minot Police Department Crime Prevention Unit.

Thirty-one businesses were checked on Sept. 15, with all of them passing the check by refusing to sell tobacco to juvenile volunteers.

Four tobacco retailers were closed at the time of the checks and one was not attempted due to youth volunteers knowing the clerk working at the time.

“The police department is pleased to see our tobacco retailers compliance rates remain consistently among the best in North Dakota. Tobacco compliance failures in Minot are rare and more rarely are they repeated by the same retail locations and clerks,” said the MPD.

For reference, the Minot Code of Ordinances provides the following penalties should a failure occur:

  • Selling Tobacco to a Minor carries a $50 fine for the clerk for a first offense, $150 for a second offense, and $300 for any subsequent offense.

The business issued the tobacco sales permit would face a civil penalty according to the following schedule:

  • Within a 12-month period: First offense $100 penalty, second offense Tobacco License is suspended for seven days, third offense Tobacco License is suspended for 30 days and fourth offense the Tobacco License is suspended for one year.

