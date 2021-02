Today: Increasing clouds with a slight chance for light snow or flurries in far western ND. Highs today will mostly be in the single digits. SE winds 10-14 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance for light snow with lows falling to the single digits below zero. SE winds 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with slightly warmer highs in the single digits and teens. Light and variable wind.