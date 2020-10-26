Today is the coldest day in the forecast

Today: Mostly sunny with a few clouds increasing from the NW this afternoon. Highs will remain cold and mostly in the 20s. The southwesterly wind will increase to 15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with warmer lows in the teens and 20s. SW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds as a warm front passes through. It could bring a quick wintry mix to northern ND but the chances are still low. Highs will warm to the 30s and 40s with increasing wind from the SW to 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.