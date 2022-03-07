Today: Partly sunny skies as highs will warm to the 20s and 30s. Most of us will be above freezing. Southwesterly winds will increase to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Tonight: A slight chance for light snow with overnight lows in the teens. Winds will stay strong out of the west at 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Tuesday: A slight chance for very light snow. A few tenths of an inch will be possible. Highs will be colder and in the teens and 20s. Blustery NW winds at 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30-45 MPH.