Tom’s Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/26

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The suspect in the Colorado supermarket shootings bought a firearm at a local gun store after passing a background check, and he also had a second weapon with him that he didn’t use in the attack that killed 10 people this week, authorities and the gun store owner said Friday.

Investigators are working to determine the motive for the shooting, but they don’t know yet why the suspect chose the store in Boulder or what led him to carry out the rampage, Police Chief Maris Herold said at a news conference.