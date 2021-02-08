Tom’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/8

The climate crisis is an issue that is not going away. North Dakota's lignite coal-fired plants emit millions of tons of the heat-trapping gas carbon dioxide, or C02, into the atmosphere. The social and political pressure is putting the future of North Dakota's lignite coal production on the line.

In our first segment of "The Case For Coal," Josh Meny explores a new technology that could allow coal-fired plants to continue doing business while also capturing carbon emissions. Critics say this new technology is a costly distraction, that's not worth the financial risk, and is moving North Dakota in the wrong direction.