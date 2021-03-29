Tom’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/29–Supersized!

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

After the Whistle: One-on-One with Craig Bagnell

After the Whistle: One-on-one with Kennedy Blair and Britta Curl

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/29--Supersized

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/29

Monday's Forecast: Damaging wind, rain/snow, and a big cool down

NDC MAR 29

Plays of the Week - March 28

College Sports - March 28

Mike's Full Forecast

Fuel the Force begins soon for the N.D. National Guard

"Egg my yard" fundraiser

Sun March 28, 2021 - Evening One Minute Forecast

15-year-old injured in shooting

Sun March 28, 2021 - Afternoon One Minute Forecast

College Sports

Rugby Baseball

Pastor donates a kidney

Mike's Full Forecast 3/27/2021

Girls Who Code

North Dakota women make a difference from afar

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News