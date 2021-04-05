Tom’s Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 4/5

Here are some of the top ag and energy stories in North Dakota for the week of Monday, March 5th, 2021.

Last summer, North Dakota Farmers Union's livestock committee released its report on industry reform, calling for fair markets, truth-in-labeling, and an increase in local and regional slaughter capacity. Now, NDFU Government Relations Director Matt Perdue says Senator John Hoeven has joined a bipartisan coalition to reintroduce legislation that would increase transparency in cattle pricing. The proposal would require packers to purchase at least 50% of their cattle from the cash market. The bill was first introduced last May as the coronavirus pandemic caused massive disruptions to cattle and beef prices. NDFU endorsed the legislation in its report on livestock industry reform.