Tom’s Sunday Afternoon #OneMinuteforecast 2/7

A stationary front will be hanging around western Montana which will bring some chances for snow to far southwestern North Dakota. But that is not the biggest story of this upcoming work week.

Temperatures will struggle to get above zero for most of western North Dakota, with overnight lows dipping into the teens, even 20's below zero in some spots. Winds will also be increasing throughout the week, making for wind chills that will approach 50 degrees below zero. Very cold weather coming!