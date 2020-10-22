Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Newsfeed Now
Local News
Digital Originals
Good Day Dakota
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Tom’s Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/22
Video
How freezing rain, sleet, and snow are formed
Video
Thursday’s Forecast: light snow for much of southern ND
Video
Topics including COVID-19, Coal Creek and the Legacy Fund Addressed During Gubernatorial Debate
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Friday Night Football Frenzy: Class AAA
Video
Top Stories
Football: Mandan’s final regular season game postponed due to COVID-19
WDA Swimming: Minot tops Williston
Video
Class B Volleyball: Rugby sweeps Surrey; Kenmare wins against Bishop Ryan
Video
Class A Volleyball: Century defeats Bismarck; St. Mary’s wins third in a row; Watford City ends streak
Video
Studio 701
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Brewday
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Real Estate with Jeff
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Check it out
Coping With Copid: Sponsored by NDPHP
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by ProClean Carpet Care
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Join the Club
Let’s Talk
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Top Stories
Kids in Motion Pediatric Therapy & Wellness
Video
Check it Out
Video
Glow Up: Livestrong
Video
Smile of the Day 10-21
Video
Features
Contests
National Day Calendar
Veterans Voices
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Latest Videos
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Tom’s Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/22
News
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Oct 22, 2020 / 03:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 22, 2020 / 01:53 PM CDT
Latest Stories
NDIT warns of new spoofing scam involving health hotlines
US: Russian hackers targeting state, local networks
Sunflower farmers expect biggest crop in 5 years
Tonight at 6:30 – KX Town Hall: Tune Out the Negative
Bismarck Police Department looking for runaway juvenile
More Local News
Recent Videos
Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/22
Video
How winter precipitation types are formed
Video
Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/22
Video
Thursday's Forecast: Snow for most of southern ND
Video
Native American Grant
Video
NDC OCT 22
Video
Topics including COVID-19, Coal Creek and the Legacy Fund Addressed During Gubernatorial Debate
Video
FNFF: Class AAA
Video
Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Underwood School
Video
Contact Tracing
Video
Early Voting
Video
Pink Clothing
Video
Educator of the Year
Video
No Active Duty Airmen at Bars
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 10/21
Video
Mask Mandate Update
Video
Legislature and COVID-19
Video
Capitol Screening
Video
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/21
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Burleigh County investigating gunshot death of teen
9 deaths, 1,038 new COVID-19 cases in ND, active cases statewide are 6,350
Weather
14 ICU beds, 232 non-ICU beds available in ND as of October 22
Bismarck City Commission increases mask usage by employees within buildings
New Town city council adopts mask mandate
“Honor system” used to enforce temperature scanning at Capitol, lawmaker says he bypassed it
Video
Don't Miss
Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
More Don't Miss