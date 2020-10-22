Tom’s Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/22

Governor Doug Burgum, Shelley Lenz, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Libertarian candidate DuWayne Hendrickson offered their views on a wide variety of topics during Wednesday evening's live debate on Prairie Public Television.

Moderated by Prairie Public Television News Director Dave Thompson, some topics discussed included the Coronavirus pandemic, the Affordable Care Act, as well as the future of the Coal Creek Plant.

"I'm not a fan of windmills," DuWayne Hendrickson (L) said. "We see so many reports about them. We believe it adds costs to our energy and we don't believe it's environmentally sound from the production until the end of their life. So, we have to look at positive things in the energy industry and I don't believe putting these windmills all over our beautiful landscape is a positive thing for our state," Hendrickson said.