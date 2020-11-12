Tom’s Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/12

KX News talked with Bismarck veteran Rick Smith about his military career and the importance of letting veterans know they are appreciated for their service to our country.

Smith was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the North Dakota Army National Guard after graduating from the University of Montana in 1990. He would be deployed to Bozrah Iraq as an Executive Officer for the Army Corps of Engineers. He was there to build a Children's Hospital and was stationed with The British Military. The year Smith was there, Bozrah was the hottest place for combat in all of Iraq.