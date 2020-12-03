Tom’s Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/3

DISH Continues its Long-term Practice of Putting Subscribers in the Middle, Rather than Reaching Agreements at Fair Market Rates

IRVING, TX (Dec. 2, 2020) – Today at 7:00 p.m. ET, DISH Network removed from its system the network and local community programming provided by 164 local television stations owned by Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (“Nexstar”). DISH is refusing to reach a new distribution agreement allowing the satellite television behemoth the right to continue airingNexstar’s highly-rated programming. DISH also removed Nexstar’s cable network, WGN America, from its system, denying subscribers access to the U.S.’s only live prime-time national newscast, NewsNation. As a result, millions of Americans across the country have lost local news, traffic, weather, sports, and entertainment programming as well as critical, up-to-date news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.