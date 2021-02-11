Tom’s Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/11

NEW YORK (AP) — Last year, Taylor Swift gave us a lot of new music. This year it will be old — the pop star has announced she’s dropping the first of her re-recorded albums.

Swift said online Thursday that “Fearless: Taylor's Version” is finished and “will be with you soon," featuring re-recorded songs from Swift's sophomore album, “Fearless.” The new set will have 26 songs — the original album had 13 — and also contain six never-before released songs, tunes which “almost made” the album.