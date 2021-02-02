Tom’s Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/2

Pfizer, the first company to get U.S. emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, swung to a small profit in the fourth quarter as it started shipping vaccines globally.

The drugmaker expects roughly $15 billion in revenue this year from the vaccine, which won emergency clearance in mid-December from U.S. regulators and already has racked up approvals in more than 50 countries. The two-dose vaccine is about 95% effective at preventing coronavirus symptoms and is one of only a few vaccines available to check the global pandemic.