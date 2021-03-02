Tom’s Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/2

The American Heart Association recently conducted a study about the health benefits of coffee. They found that there is a connection between drinking coffee and reduced cancer, as well as improvement in heart disease and diabetes rates. These benefits come from antioxidants found in the coffee beans.

Katie Johnke, the nutrition services coordinator at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, said, "When we're talking about improvement in cancer rates, really that's where you want to build healthy cells to prevent those bad cells from turning into cancer. That's where the antioxidant component is really kind of that key part of it."