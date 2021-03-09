Tom’s Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/9

COVID-19 has created both a public health crisis and an economic crisis, but First Western Bank and Trust's Portfolio Manager Blake Holman says there are a number of factors as to why we should be optimistic about the current market outlook.

"We had five trillion dollars in stimulus last year we have got another two trillion dollars in stimulus coming from the Congress in the next few weeks. The S&P 500, DOW Jones and Industrial Average, Russell 2000 all sit at or near all time highs. Russell 2000 tracks small companies. So, it's a broad based recovery that indicates a reasonably healthy economy."