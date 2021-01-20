Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Historically-speaking, the average weather during the time of the inauguration is partly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 30s with light wind. But that hasn't always been the case…. so I went back to look at some of the extreme weather for past swearing-in ceremonies.

The warmest Inauguration ever was during President Ronald Reagan's first term in 1981. During the ceremony, the temperature was 55 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. There was an eventual high that day of 56 degrees.