Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Good Day Dakota
KX Conversation
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Election Results
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/11
Video
How ocean temperature can impact North Dakota’s winter
Video
A chilly and windy Veterans Day
Video
Bismarck Public School fundraiser set to help students who are at risk for homelessness
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Bet on Weather
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Class B Regional Volleyball: Teams advance to the semifinals of regional tournaments
Video
Top Stories
WDA Regional Volleyball: Teams move to a win away from the state tournament, while others are on the brink
Video
Winter sports are not in jeopardy, according to local school and health officials
WDA Swimming: State title on the minds yet again for Century
Video
Class B Volleyball: Bottineau hopes they can make their mark at the regional tournament
Video
Studio 701
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Brewday
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Real Estate with Jeff
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Check it out
Coping With Copid: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Join the Club
Let’s Talk
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Community
Trivia Treat
Top Stories
Go Red event
Video
Dry Needling
Video
Check it Out
Video
Smile of the Day 11-11
Video
Features
Veterans Voices
Think Big…Shop Small
Home for the Holidays
Contests
National Day Calendar
Someone You Should Know
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Latest Videos
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/11
News
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Nov 11, 2020 / 03:00 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 11, 2020 / 02:41 PM CST
Latest Stories
KX Gives Back: Garrison Fire and Police Departments work together to protect and serve the community
Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/11
Video
Veterans Voices collection: Personal stories of service and sacrifice
Watch live: Veterans Day ceremony in Bismarck
Veteran Voices: Veterans Day – A Montage of Voices
Video
More Local News
Recent Videos
How the temperatures in the ocean could impact North Dakota's winter
Video
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/11
Video
A chilly and windy Veterans Day
Video
NDC NOV 11
Video
Flag Pole
Video
Class B Volleyball
Video
WDA Volleyball
Video
Williston Grant for Nonprofits
Video
Runway Construction Complete at XWA
Video
Dickey's Donations
Video
AEDs in Rugby
Video
Businesses High Risk Level
Video
KX Convo: Al Jaeger
Video
Students in Transition Fundraiser
Video
Healthcare Workers
Video
KX Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/10
Video
MSU Testing
Video
VP Elect & Women
Video
Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/10
Video
Traffic Update
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
What ‘high risk’ means for bars and restaurants under ND Smart Restart guidance
Video
12 deaths, 1,039 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 11,656
Money to support Trump court fight could actually flow to the president
Bismarck City Commission denied hospital data requested by Commissioner Splonskowski
Video
Forecast
2019 Pro Football Challenge Winner
Dunseith woman killed in crash in Bottineau County
Don't Miss
2020 Election Results
Gallery
Think Big…Shop Small
Gallery
Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss