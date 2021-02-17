Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
14°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
Barriers to Justice
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Sports betting could be on the ballot in 2022
North Dakota Senate passes bill to improve visitation access to nursing homes
Abortion bill fails in North Dakota House
Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/17
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Current Wind Chills
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
HS Hockey: Minot boys looking to make it to the regional championship for the first time in 6 years
Video
Top Stories
WDA Regional Hockey: Century, Williston, Minot, Bottineau-Rugby advance to semifinals
Video
WDA Basketball: Legacy tops Jamestown, Mandan upsets Bismarck, St. Mary’s returns familiar face to sidelines
Video
WDA Basketball: Century boy’s tops Dickinson, Minot boy’s win WDA, Century girl’s earn at least a share of title
Video
District Nine Basketball: Shiloh Christian wins the championship, Flasher & Standing Rock advance to regionals
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Features
KX Sport Show
Black History Month
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Remarkable Women 2021
National Day Calendar
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Someone You Should Know
Contests
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
Souper Bowl of Caring
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/17
News
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Feb 17, 2021 / 03:00 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 17, 2021 / 02:20 PM CST
Recent Videos
Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/17
Video
Minot High Boys Hockey
Video
Why do bridges ice before roads?
Video
HEART HEALTH INTERVIEW
Video
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/17
Video
NDC FEB 17
Video
WDA Regional Hockey
Video
WDA Basketball
Video
Kids Mental Health
Video
Traffic Light Battery Back Up
Video
Geneaologist
Video
House Fires
Video
COVID Post Vaccine
Video
Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/16
Video
Food Fun
Video
Catholic Enrollment
Video
Guard Could Deploy
Video
Power Outages
Video
Marijuana Bills
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
40th Annual KX Sport Show
Gallery
Big Race Daytona
Gallery
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
First cases of UK COVID-19 variant confirmed in North Dakota
Third stimulus checks: With the impeachment trial over, when could $1,400 payments be approved?
Power outages reported in Bismarck area, around North Dakota
Community rallying to help after young mother suffers brain injury
Video
KX News Live Stream
US govt seizes roughly 10M phony N95 masks in COVID-19 probe
Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles being rescued in Texas
Latest Stories
Sports betting could be on the ballot in 2022
North Dakota Senate passes bill to improve visitation access to nursing homes
Abortion bill fails in North Dakota House
Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/17
Video
Vegas airport name change to honor former Sen. Harry Reid
More Local News