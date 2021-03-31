Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
Barriers to Justice
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/31
Video
More vaccinated travelers mean pricier hotels, flights
World’s last Blockbuster even more popular after Netflix documentary
Wednesday’s Forecast: The warming begins and so do fire weather concerns
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Current Wind Chills
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
NFL Draft
National Sports
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Track: Century girls win indoor meet at UMary
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Dickinson ready to take its place back at the top
Video
NDHSAA votes to sanction girls wrestling for 2021-22 school year
Video
After the Whistle: HB 1298 and the impact on transgender athletes
Video
Bismarck Hockey player named to 2021 U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being
Features
Salute to Seniors
Remarkable Women
KX Sport Show
National Day Calendar
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Someone You Should Know
Contests
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Subscribe to our Email Newsletters
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/31
News
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Mar 31, 2021 / 03:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 31, 2021 / 01:15 PM CDT
Recent Videos
Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/31
Video
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31
Video
Wednesday's Forecast: The warming begins and so do fire weather concerns
Video
Road to Recovery Payton Binder
Video
NDC MAR 31
Video
High School Track
Video
Dickinson Baseball
Video
Girls wrestling sanctioned in North Dakota
Video
RW: Shelly Weppler
Video
TR 4 Heart and Soul Egg Hunt
Video
Sanford Now Offering Vax for 16+
Video
KX Convo: Dr. Mike Bitz
Video
Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
New Trials
Video
Marijuana on ballot
Video
Emergency Authority
Video
Department Merge
Video
Early Voting
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/30
Video
Building Plane
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Fargo
Weather
Border Patrol arrests two Romanian citizens for illegally crossing the US-Canada border
Chauvin trial: Firefighter blocked from helping George Floyd resumes testimony
Remarkable Woman: Jeanette Reim may go down in history for what she found in McLean County
Video
Bismarck PD K9’s take home trophies from US Police Canine Association competition
No deaths, 211 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,140
Latest Stories
Tom’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/31
Video
Border Patrol arrests two Romanian citizens for illegally crossing the US-Canada border
Bismarck PD K9’s take home trophies from US Police Canine Association competition
Wednesday’s Forecast: The warming begins and so do fire weather concerns
Video
Remarkable Woman: Shelly Weppler stays committed to her community
Video
More Local News