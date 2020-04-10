Top 10 questions North Dakotans have Googled about COVID-19

As more people are stuck at home, many are turning to Google to look for answers to their coronavirus-related questions.

KX News reached out to a Google Trends analyst who gathered data about the top 10 questions North Dakotans have Googled about the coronavirus from March 8, three days before the first confirmed case in the state, to April 8. Below are the questions, in order, and the answers.

1. How many cases of coronavirus in North Dakota?

As of Wednesday, April 8, there were 269 confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Dakota of 8,990 total tests. 101 people have recovered.

North Dakota Department of Health

2. How many cases of coronavirus in US?

The total number of cases of coronavirus in the U.S. is 427,460 since Jan. 21, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC updates the number of cases every Monday, and the 427,460 confirmed cases were as of Monday, April 6. This includes all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

3. How did coronavirus start?

Coronavirus is believed to have started in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China in December 2019. Many of the patients at the epicenter of the outbreak had some link to a large seafood and live animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread, according to the CDC. Investigations are still ongoing by public health officials.

4. Where did the coronavirus come from?

The coronavirus made its way to the U.S. through travel after a growing number of patients reportedly did not have exposure to the animal markets in Wuhan, indicating person-to-person spread.

5. How do they test for coronavirus?

Testing for the coronavirus will involve a doctor swabbing the inside of a person’s nose with a swab that is long enough to reach the upper part of the throat, the same test used for influenza, for a few seconds.

The sample is then packaged and shipped to a laboratory. The doctor will report the test results to the patient and then to public health authorities if positive.

6. What is the coronavirus?

Coronavirus disease 2019 (otherwise known as COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person.

7. What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

Two to 14 days after exposure, these are the likely symptoms, according to the CDC:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The CDC, White House and Apple have developed a screening tool to see if you match the symptoms and what to do next.

8. When will coronavirus end?

Another question without a good answer. Social distancing is working to reduce the spread and scientists are working to develop treatment and vaccines. Viruses are unpredictable. Public health officials are looking at Wuhan, China, which opened to the public this week to see what happens when social distancing measures are relaxed.

9. How many people have died from coronavirus?

As of April 8:

In North Dakota: 6

In the United States: 15,938

In the world: 93,425

Johns Hopkins has created a Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases map, which details cases, deaths and recoveries by country and across the globe.

Johns Hopkins map on April 7

10. How long does coronavirus live on surfaces?

A survey conducted by The New England Journal of Medicine says COVID-19 can live in the air up to three hours and on certain surfaces for several days. The specific answer is that it depends on the surface.

In the air: up to three hours

Copper: four hours

Cardboard: 24 hours

Stainless steel: 48 hours

Plastic: 72 hours

Carolyn Machamer, a professor of cell biology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine said the numbers like 72 hours on plastic is scary, but people need to understand one key thing about that: