Top reasons why North Dakota parents don’t want to vaccinate their children against COVID

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. Companies with at least 100 workers will be required to give employees paid time off to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and paid sick leave if they have side effects from the shots. That’s according to a Biden administration official who spoke Monday, Nov. 1, about pending vaccine-mandate rules from OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Though the coronavirus vaccine has been approved for children 5 -11, several polls and surveys nationwide suggest many parents are strongly against it.

A data survey by consumer insurance quote website QuoteWizard has identified the top four reasons North Dakota parents are hesitant to vaccinate their children against the coronavirus:

72% are concerned about side effects

40% are who don’t trust the government

32% are not sure if children need it

31% are waiting to see if the vaccine is safe

The numbers fairly match the top reasons given by parents in other states.

Nationwide, the top worry of all parents surveyed is concern about the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on their children.

Also, more than 1 in 3 parents surveyed nationwide says they don’t trust the government or the vaccine.

You can read more on the data survey, along with the methodology used, here.