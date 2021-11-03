Top reasons why North Dakota parents don’t want to vaccinate their children against COVID

Though the coronavirus vaccine has been approved for children 5 -11, several polls and surveys nationwide suggest many parents are strongly against it.
A data survey by consumer insurance quote website QuoteWizard has identified the top four reasons North Dakota parents are hesitant to vaccinate their children against the coronavirus:
- 72% are concerned about side effects
- 40% are who don’t trust the government
- 32% are not sure if children need it
- 31% are waiting to see if the vaccine is safe
The numbers fairly match the top reasons given by parents in other states.
Nationwide, the top worry of all parents surveyed is concern about the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on their children.
Also, more than 1 in 3 parents surveyed nationwide says they don’t trust the government or the vaccine.
