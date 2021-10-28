5 deaths, 673 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,703

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 673 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on October 27, bringing the total positives since testing began to 147,053.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,703 as of October 27, up 213 cases from October 26.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,419. They declined to 129 by July 5, but rose again to a high of 4,585 on October 6.

Of the 673 new positives on October 27:

163 were in Cass County

102 were in Burleigh County

48 were in Ward County

38 were in Stark County

37 were in Morton County

35 were in Williams County

26 were in Grand Forks County

5 new deaths were reported on October 27. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

So far in October, 125 people have died as a result of COVID-19, the most deaths in 2021 at this point. Deaths haven’t been this high since December 2020, when 282 were reported for the month.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 since tracking began came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 1,751 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,445 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 300 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 1 death record is pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 141,599 people are considered recovered from the 147,053 positive cases, an increase of 477 people from October 26.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 27 (477) is lower than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (673).

Hospitalizations

161 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 27, down 5 from October 26. A total of 5,890 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of October 27, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 353,636. A total of 9,186 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 401 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of October 27, there have been 954 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 30 to 39 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 69 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.