A $1.6 million dollar contract is being awarded to the Heartview Foundation, and this is only the first round of grants.

Heartview is a non-profit alcohol-drug treatment and education program in the region. The grant will go to opening a 16-bed residential facility in the Dickinson area.

The state’s Director of Behavioral Health Pamela Sagness says this will be the first expansion for a residential option in the area.

On average, she says patients will stay at a residential facility for three to six weeks depending on their needs.

Sagness says a residential area allows patients to detox in a new environment or medication to assist in coming down.

“I just don’t know anyone in North Dakota who hasn’t been impacted by addiction in some way, shape or form, and so I think the more that we can reach out and create awareness, that behavioral health is health. And so we have to treat addiction and mental illness and all of those things the same way we would treat cancer or diabetes and that’s access to good services that are effective,” Sagness said.

She says to really help those struggling with opioid addiction, medication is needed. So they are currently working to get more access to medication to better help serve the community.

She says in the state there are currently three opioid treatment programs, including at Heartview.

“Obviously because of the national crisis, opioids are in the headlines a lot. In North Dakota, we still lose more individuals to alcohol than we do to opioids, but the opioid issue is a real issue,” said Sagness.

The residential location will really help locals, especially those with small children.

It eliminates the question many parents struggling with addiction have: Should I travel miles away from my little ones to get help?